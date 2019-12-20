Roma Italian Restaurant To Open In January At Western Nebraska Regional Airport

Western Nebraska Regional Airport is excited to have a new restaurant opening inside the Donald E. Overman Terminal.

Roma Italian Restaurant will open sometime in January, and will be operated by cousins Noti and Alex Gabrica.

Alex Gabrica tells Rural Radio News they are part of a large family currently operating successful italian restaurants in Texas.

He says they decided to open a restaurant in Scottsbluff and thanked the community in advance for their support.

Gabrica said everything will be made from scratch and it will be homemade food, just like grandma used to make.

Noti Gabrica says their menu will be made up of traditional classic homemade Italian dishes. Like homemade lasagne, made from scratch, homemade meatballs and homemade rolls that you can dip in olive oil. He says “it’s very delicious.”

He says they have pizza, of course, from supreme pizzas starting with any toppings. Garbrica says they also have Stromboli, calzones and baked pastas.

The cousins say they have already enjoyed the hospitality of the area, and are hoping people will come try their excellent homemade food, which they promise will be at very affordable prices.

In addition, Roma Restaurant will be doing catering for just about any type of occasion.

The Gabricas are currently accepting applications at the airport restaurant for anyone interested in joining their team.