Roofing Fundraiser for United Way Eclipses $52,000 Total

A local business made good on it’s promise Thursday by making the final installment on a pledge they made to the United Way of Western Nebraska following the devastating hail storms that hit the area in the summer of 2019.

Twin City Roofing pledged to donate $100 from each roofing job they did between October 1, 2019 and October 1, 2020 from the storms.

Owner Terry Schank credited everyone supporting their local business in making the donation possible. “I want to thank the community for their support, our customers, my employees, my office staff that kept track of every job, and also the work that United Way does for the community,” said Schank. “Also all the local vendors, banks, the lumber yards we work with. We couldn’t do it without all these people.”

Thursday’s $5,100 donation was the fifth installment, bringing the total amount donated by Twin City Roofing from the pledge to $52,500.