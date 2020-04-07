Route Changes Ahead For Tri-City Roadrunner Bus Service

Once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided and things get back to normal, or June 1st, whichever comes first, there will be a few minor route changes for the Tri-City Roadrunner bus service.

During a telephonic meeting Monday evening, Administrative Assistant Curt Richter told Scotts Bluff County Commissioners the changes are intended to improve overall service and add new potential customers.

Richter said the changes will not add or subtract from the total number of miles traveled under the current routes, and falls within the same headway, which was their goal.

The changes are as follows:

Blue Route:

Now covers U Street in Gering from 10th Street to Pacific Blvd, travels down Pacific Blvd and Country Club Road to Gary Street. Stop eliminated at Shell station (still on orange route) and Michael Street with stops added at Gering High School, Northfield Park, and Pacific Blvd/Davis Avenue.

Rather than traveling in both directions on East 20th Street in Scottsbluff, it now uses Circle Drive to access East 27th Street. Stop eliminated at Bluffs Middle School with stops added Scottsbluff City Hall and Frank Park/Pioneer Park. Monument Mall stop moves from Harbor Freight to main mall doors by Applebee’s.

Orange Route:

Now covers S Street in Gering from 10th Street to 7th Street, travels down 7th Street to Lockwood Road and back to 10th Street. Stop eliminated at Loaf n Jug/Senior Center (still on blue route) with stops added at Gering Middle School, 7th & U Street and Detention Center. Monument Mall stop moves from Hobby Lobby to main mall doors by Applebee’s.

Blue and Orange:

The YMCA is now a stop on both routes and the stop on the east side of the State Office Building is eliminated.

No longer use Hwy 26 and Ave B between RWMC and Walmart. Stops at Monument Care & Rehab/RWMC South Plaza eliminated. Both routes now use Avenue I (Hwy 71) to 42nd Street, travel down Avenue D to 38th Street and then take Avenue B to/from RWMC. Stops added at Chili’s/Maverik, Elite Health Center, Davita Dialysis, 42nd Street & Avenue G, Oregon Trail Eye Center/Region 1 Office, Bluffs Dental.