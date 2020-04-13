Rural Gering Family Loses Home in Easter Day Fire

Fire officials say a blaze that started in a fireplace chase led to the loss a home for a rural Gering family of four over the Easter holiday.

Gering Volunteer Firefighters were called to the home on County Road P at approximately 4:45 p. m., finding heavy smoke coming from the front entrance and attic area.

Chief Nathan Flowers says firefighters made entry and located a family dog and extricated him immediately to medical staff outside for treatment and efforts to battle the flames were hampered by heavy smoke and heat within the upstairs level of the home.

Flowers says firefighters had to breach through an exterior wall and chimney chase while at the same time ventilating the structure and removing ceilings, finding the fire extended from a chimney chase into the attic and adjacent bedrooms.

With mutual aid by the Scottsbluff Rural and City of Scottsbluff Departments, it took 24 GVFD firefighters about an hour to completely contain the fire., and another two hours to clear the scene.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, and aneighbor reported the fire to Communications, and were able to notify the family via phone.

No injuries were reported among the fire crews, and damage was estimated at $100,000. Flowers says it’s an especially difficult loss due to the Easter Holiday and the Department’s thoughts are with the family that has suffered a tragedy.

Flowers says its GVFD’s 3rd structure fire in a rural area in the past week, and he’s honored and proud to stand with firefighters as they serve the community during this COVID crisis.

He says they’ve taken extra steps to protect our first responders and the community has provided them with so much support, and it is very deeply appreciated.