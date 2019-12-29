Rural Scotts Bluff Co. Home Destroyed by Fire

Several agencies responded Sunday afternoon to a reported house fire near the base of the Wildcat Hills south of Mitchell.

Mitchell Volunteer Fire issued a call for mutual aid shortly after 3 p.m. for a structure fire on Daggett Drive, indicating the house was fully involved.

At the scene, units from the Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments were seen assisting, and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and Valley Ambulance were also on hand.

The home is expected to be a total loss, as the house was observed to have completely lost the roof structure and outside walls were blackened by smoke.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment, however radio communications indicated the State Fire Marshal’s Office had been contacted to investigate the cause.