Rural Radio Forum: Adapting and Overcoming the Pandemic

“Adapting and Overcoming the Pandemic” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum.

It will air on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm CT on 880 AM KRVN in Lexington; 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm MT on 960 AM KNEB in Scottsbluff; and from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm CT February 10, 2021, on 840 AM KTIC in West Point, on the Rural Radio Network.

KRVN Announcer Scott Foster and KRVN Morning Anchor Bob Brogan will host the program. Foster said “it will feature stories of businesses and entities that made changes in order to survive the pandemic.”

The University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program is sponsor of this special program.

The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at RuralRadio.com