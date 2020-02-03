“Rural Radio Forum:  The Opioid Crisis in Rural America”

“The Opioid Crisis in Rural America” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum. It will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm CT on 880 AM KRVN-Lexington, 104.9 FM KTMX-York; 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm MT on 960 AM KNEB-Scottsbluff, and 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm CT on 840 AM KTIC-West Point, on the Rural Radio Network.

Guests of this special program will include Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson; UNK Professor, Dr. Tina Chasek; and Senior Vice President of Operations at Valley Hope Clinics, Dr. Patrick Hall.

Few communities, especially in rural America, remain untouched by the opioid epidemic, which kills an average of 130 people each day and costs the U.S. economy an estimated $78 billion a year. Now, the number of people seeking treatment for opioid addiction now outweighs alcohol abuse at reporting facilities. Another surprising find is that Western states like Oregon and Colorado had some of the highest rates of painkiller misuse in 2017, indicating a shift west from states like West Virginia that were ground zero for the crisis.

In this, the 12th Rural Radio Forum, the Rural Radio Network will devote an hour of air time across our network of stations as we talk with experts from the state and local levels about the dangers of these drugs, the impacts on the body, challenges faced by clinics and communities in combating these drugs, and more. We’ll also talk with policy makers and state leaders to bring to light new data for a fuller picture of the opioids crisis and how they are addressing this issue.

The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at RuralRadio.com.