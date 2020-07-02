Rural Scotts Bluff Co. Fire Destroys Garage and 2 Vehicles, Damages House

No one was injured in a late Wednesday night garage and house fire west of Scottsbluff near the North Platte River.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig says the department was called to 180037 Fort Mitchell Drive around 10:40 p.m., with five trucks and 14 personnel, as well as mutual aid from Gering Volunteer Fire with 10 firefighters and two trucks, and Mitchell Fire providing one tender with three personnel.

“We arrived to find the garage attached to the west side of the house was totally involved, with two vehicles in it,” said Reisig. “It took us approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, the vehicles were destroyed and there was some extension into the home, however, the home is repairable.”

Reisig tells KNEB News Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy was called in to investigate the cause, which appeared to have been electrical in nature.

Damage estimated at $125,000 and Firefighter Ministry responded to the scene providing food and clothing vouchers, but Reisig says the owners were able to spend the night with nearby relatives.