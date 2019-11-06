Rushville Man Charged With Assaulting Bayard Police Officer

A 25-year-old Rushville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a Bayard Police Officer during a Saturday night altercation.

Court documents say the officer was responding to a fight on East 5th Street in Bayard, and made contact with a man who had blood on the side of his face. While the officer was trying to find out what happened, 25-year-old Colby Bowers reportedly pushed the officer away from the man.

Bowers then punched the officer in the face, breaking his glasses and cutting his lip.

The officer attempted to deploy his taser on Bowers, the two got into a scuffle on the ground, and then Bowers reportedly bit the officer on the hand and gained control of the taser.

The officer then drew his service weapon, and at that time more officers arrived and Bowers threw the taser to the ground. While Bowers was being placed into the patrol car, he told the officer he intended to find him and assault him once he got released.

Bowers is charged with Felony 3rd Degree Assault on an Officer, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief. He will be arraigned on the charges Wednesday morning in Morrill County Court.