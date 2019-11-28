Sandi Patty to perform on her “Holiday Blessings Tour” December 5th At Midwest Theater

As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy® awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and eleven million units sold, Sandi Patty is simply known as The Voice. Sandi is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history, with 40 Dove Awards.

Sandi Patty will be bringing her Christmas Blessings Tour this holiday season for the first time to the Midwest Theater. Accompanied by members of her family, Sandi will delight audiences with a full evening of music, including her rendition of ‘Angels We Have Heard On High,’ ‘Jingle Bells ala Sandra,’ and her moving arrangement of ‘O Holy Night.’

Members of the local choir Riversong Chancel Singers will join Sandi on stage for a few special numbers during Sandi’s concert.

Tickets: $ 36-$46 depending on location of seat.

A VIP Meet & Greet with Sandi will be held before the show at 5:45pm. Meet & Greet passes are $40 per patron + ticket.



To Purchase Tickets or VIP passes: Stop in at the Midwest Theater 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, Call 308-632-4311, buy at the door or Buy online at MidwestTheater.com For more information, visit midwesttheater.com/