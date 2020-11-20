class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498434 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Santa’s Village Springs Up in Gering Civic Center Parking Lot

BY Scott Miller | November 20, 2020
(Guzman/KNEB/RRN)

Volunteers from the Gering Merchants Association gathered Thursday afternoon to get Santa’s Village set up for the holidays in the Gering Civic Center Parking lot.

The lights of the village will come on as scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, but the virus pandemic is forcing some changes this year.

Merchants Association Chair ReNae Garton tells KNEB News the typical Saturday morning activities won’t take place out of an abundance of caution. “Santa won’t be here, and we won’t have people handing out candy, cookies and stuff, it’s just too high of a risk,” said Garton. “So, we just encourage everyone to come out, check out the buildings and take family pictures. It’s such a pretty place.”

Garton says the buildings themselves will be closed and locked to prevent people from getting crowded into a confined space, and they’re working on a ‘Santa stand-in’ that would be  available 24/7.

She says the evenings will be one of the best times for pictures, as the holiday lights will make it an ideal backdrop.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
