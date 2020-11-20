Santa’s Village Springs Up in Gering Civic Center Parking Lot

Volunteers from the Gering Merchants Association gathered Thursday afternoon to get Santa’s Village set up for the holidays in the Gering Civic Center Parking lot.

The lights of the village will come on as scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, but the virus pandemic is forcing some changes this year.

Merchants Association Chair ReNae Garton tells KNEB News the typical Saturday morning activities won’t take place out of an abundance of caution. “Santa won’t be here, and we won’t have people handing out candy, cookies and stuff, it’s just too high of a risk,” said Garton. “So, we just encourage everyone to come out, check out the buildings and take family pictures. It’s such a pretty place.”

Garton says the buildings themselves will be closed and locked to prevent people from getting crowded into a confined space, and they’re working on a ‘Santa stand-in’ that would be available 24/7.

She says the evenings will be one of the best times for pictures, as the holiday lights will make it an ideal backdrop.