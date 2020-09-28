Sasse: Coney Barrett a Brilliant Legal Mind and Excellent High Court Nominee

Senator Ben Sasse is hailing President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying she was literally his top choice for years, and an excellent selection to fill the vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Sasse called Coney Barrett a constructionist and the right person to be on the nation’s high court, and her confirmation would not be ‘court packing’, as some progressive pundits in the national media have said it would be. “What the left is really frustrated about is that they just can’t impose their will from the courts on issues where the voters of America don’t agree with them. So they try to advance extra political positions through the court they can’t get through the congress or the states,” said Sasse, “and so the idea that it’s ‘court-packing’ to have a judge believe it’s their job to be humble and not to be a ‘super politician’ is laughable.”

Some progressives have advocated that if Coney Barrett is confirmed, the Democrats should add more justices in an effort to re-balance the philosophical balance of the court should they take both the White House and Senate in November.

In his interview with KNEB News Monday, Sasse also said confirmations should be more like that of Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose judicial ideas and opinions were criticized without personal attacks. He said the most recent high court nominations have turned especially nasty, and now it feels like all of these hearings are treated like they’re ‘blood-feuds’.

Among other topics, Democrats and progressives have been critical of Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith, specifically her membership in a study group called ‘People of Praise’.