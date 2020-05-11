Saturday Morning Crash East of Scottsbluff Claims the Lives of Two Local Residents

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department has released more information regarding a Saturday morning double fatal crash that occurred on Highland Road east of Scottsbluff.

Sheriff Mark Overman says 25-year-old Quinten Mozaffarian of Scottsbluff was driving eastbound in a Hyundai Elantra and had drifted to the south shoulder. The investigation shows that he over-corrected, crossed the center line, and had a near head-on crash with a westbound pickup driven by 36-year-old Lindsay Lookabill of rural Minatare.

Mozaffarian was declared deceased at the scene of the crash, and Lookabill was transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West. Overman says Lookabill passed away on Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Overman tells KNEB News that there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, and crews continued to work the scene until 2:15 p.m.

Authorities that responded to the scene included the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Minatare/ Melbeta Fire Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Police Department, Valley Ambulance, Airlink, Nebraska Game and Parks, Scotts Bluff County Attorneys Office, and Scotts Bluff County Roads Department.