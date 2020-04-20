class="post-template-default single single-post postid-456268 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

BY Media Release | April 20, 2020
Save Small Business Fund – US Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, companies like yours keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home.
We know you’re facing multiple challenges right now, and every dollar counts.
Funded by corporate and philanthropic partners, the Save Small Business Fund is a collective effort to provide $5,000 grants to as many small employers as we can. We hope these supplemental funds will help you get through the next days and weeks.
TO QUALIFY YOU MUST
  • Employ between 3 and 20 people
  • Be located in an economically vulnerable community
  • Have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic
A short application went live today, at 1:00 pm. To fill out the application click on the link below and you will be taken to the Save Small Business Fund page.
