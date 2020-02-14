Sawyer Brown to Headline 2020 Oregon Trail Days Concert

Rural Radio-Scottsbluff and KNEB announced this morning that Sawyer Brown will headline their fourth annual Oregon Trail Days Concert in Gering this summer.

Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music-award winning artist Sawyer Brown and special guest Josh Gracin will perform at KNEB’s annual Oregon Trail Days concert on Saturday, July 11th at 8:00 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.

“This is going to be a great show,” Station Manager Bill Boyer said. “Not only do you get to see a ‘80s and ‘90s country music iconic group, you always will get to see a former Marine and American Idol contestant.”

Tickets for the Oregon Trail Days concert, presented by Allo Communications and Viaero Wireless, will go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com/tickets. Tickets are $35 plus tax for general admission and rear section reserved seating, and $50 plus tax for front section reserved seating.

There is no arguing the success of Sawyer Brown. They are responsible for 19 top-ten hits spanning over two decades. Among them are three number one songs in “Step That Step”, “Some Girls Do”, and “Thank God For You.” Plus, they have over a dozen other top five songs, including “Betty’s Bein’ Bad”, “The Race is On”, “The Walk”, “The Dirt Road”, “All These Years”, “The Boys and Me”,” “This Time”, and “Treat Her Right.”

Fans fell in love with Josh Gracin upon his ascension onto the Country charts in 2004 with “I Want To Live.” The hits came in short order for Gracin – the chart-topper “Nothin’ To Lose,” “Stay With Me (Brass Bed),” and “We Weren’t Crazy” all hit high on the Billboard charts. And, as it does when an artist tastes success, the road beckoned. Seattle. Green Bay. Austin. Bangor. Gracin found himself thrust into the national spotlight.

This is the fourth year that KNEB has partnered with the City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Days committee to bring a concert to Five Rocks Amphitheater.

“The City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Days Committee have been great partners and we look forward to more shows for years to come,” Boyer said.