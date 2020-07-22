SBPD Investigating Friday Arson

The Scottsbluff Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify three teenage boys for their role in a Friday evening arson.

Sgt. Lance Kite says surveillance video shows the trio walking in the alley behind the 1500 block of Broadway at 8:06 p.m., enter a garage, and flee shortly after. Moments later, smoke can be seen billowing out of the garage after a mattress was set ablaze.

He says anybody with information regarding the arson can contact Crimestoppers anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward. That number is 308-632-STOP, or by calling the Scottsbluff Police Department directly at 308-632-7176.