SBPS, City Officials Consider Statistics, Options on W. 27th St. H.S. Safety

Representatives from the CIty of Scottsbluff, SBPS Security and Facilities and Maintenance, and Scottsbluff High School presented to the Board of Education the findings from the 27th Street Traffic Study. This study was a joint effort between the City of Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Public Schools. Lamp Rynerson of Omaha was retained to conduct the study. Research components included:

Traffic counts

Speed Assessment

Traffic Observations

Staff Interviews

Community Surveys

Based on the findings of the study, the team came up with the following recommendations:

Additional Security – Retain two additional security staff whose primary responsibility will be parking lot/traffic safety at SHS, BMS and other schools as needed. This would be the responsibility of SBPS with a projected timeline of Spring 2021 to be implemented.

Crossing guard stationed at the 27th Street/Third Avenue – A crossing guard, provided by the City of Scottsbluff, has been in place during the school year before and after school. This was instituted following the traffic/pedestrian accidents in 2019. This is the responsibility of the City of Scottsbluff and has already been implemented.

Additional Parking – Provide additional parking lot northwest of SHS building – south of softball fields, projected to accommodate 40-50 spaces. Grading and milling to be provided by City with equipment and millings used on spring/summer Ave B project. Lighting and potential surface improvements to be provided by SBPS.

Dedicate the west SHS parking lot almost entirely to student parking and move most all staff to new and northeast (existing) lots creating a total of est 300 parking spots for students. This would be the responsibility of SBPS with grading and filling provided by the City of Scottsbluff.

SBPS will pursue a partnership with 23 Club to improve the shared parking lot to fields northwest of the school. Costs will be shared between the two entities.

Crosswalks and Signage – Improve signage and crosswalks with the possible elimination of the 4th Avenue crosswalk. Maintain a year-round 20 mph limit school zone in front of SHS.