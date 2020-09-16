SBPS, GPS Districts Wrapping Up Budgets for Next Fiscal Year

The Boards of Education for Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools approved their budgets for the next fiscal year this week, and for the Scottsbluff district, it eclipses $50 million for the first time.

While the property tax levy was kept the same in Scottsbluff, the more than $50.3 million spending document is about a 6.7% increase, paid in part due to a 3% increase in residential valuations, with much of the rest coming from a variety of grants.

That spending blueprint also includes $500,000 set aside for upgrades at the district’s elementary schools.

In Gering, their budget of just under $28 million is a little more than $500,000 over the current fiscal year.

Of the total amount, more than $3.1 million is set aside to pay for the bonds used to finance the expansion and renovation of the High School.