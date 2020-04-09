SBPS Meal Distribution Schedule Changes

Scottsbluff Public Schools has made changes to the meal distribution schedule and locations.

The district’s Communications Director Melissa Price told KNEB News the decision was driven by the increased statewide health directives intended to help safeguard families, staff and community.

Beginning today (Thursday) all pickups move to Bluffs Middle School from 3-6 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Families picking up meals at Bluffs Middle School should enter the Bearcat Stadium Parking lot at the entrance nearest to CHOICES.

Meals will need to be taken from the tables at the BMS West Entrance, they will not be delivered to your car. Please ensure proper social distancing when taking your meals.

To help shorten the line during pickups, they will ask that families (if their schedules allow) pick up in time slots based on their last name.

If your last name begins with the letters A-H please pick up between 3-4 pm, I-P between 4-5 pm, and Q-Z between 5-6 pm.