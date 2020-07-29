SBPS Releases Fall Back-to-School Plan, Masks to be Require for Students, Staff

Masks for all students and staff are but one of the steps Scottsbluff School District officials will be taking as in-classroom instruction begins August 17th.

The District Wednesday released a 60-page plan explaining the steps being implemented, and how they can change, depending considerably on COVID-19 spread risk levels as determined by the Panhandle Public Health District.

Other steps being implemented include room occupancy changes based on social-distancing, clear barriers placed in areas with common face to face interaction, hand sanitizer dispensers at entrances, commonly used areas, and in each classroom, and electrostatic sprayers in all schools for nightly

routine disinfecting.

In a statement provided with in the schools opening document, Superintendent Rick Myles said the goal was to get kids back in school safely and keep the schools open. “Undoubtedly some will consider our findings too lax and others will find them too restrictive. We know that’s unavoidable. Ultimately, to try and please everyone will please no one.”

SBPS is also offering the option of extended on-line campus learning in grades K-12, and a form will be sent to all parents via Remind that must be completed by Aug. 9 for them to opt-in. The alternative is not intended to be limited to the at-home learning conditions faced

last spring, with individual learning plans to be developed in collaboration with parents.

Additional Chromebooks have been purchased for grades 3-12 and iPads for grades K-2. Dozens of classroom cameras have been installed throughout the District to allow for live or recorded Zoom

classes.

The District may further differentiate risk levels at each school, based on unique circumstances, the number of presumptive and/or confirmed cases, the number of quarantines or other contributing factors.