class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467088 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

SBPS Remote Learning Parent Survey Shows High Levels of Satisfaction

BY Media Release | June 14, 2020
Home News Regional News
SBPS Remote Learning Parent Survey Shows High Levels of Satisfaction

Scottsbluff Public Schools would like to thank our students, parents, staff and community for their flexibility, support, and patience while instruction was delivered remotely.  In order to measure the effectiveness of this transition, the District administered a Remote Learning Parent Survey for all schools in the District in May.  Results were collected and analyzed by the Nebraska Association of School Boards.  The survey had 462 responses across the District and affirm high levels of satisfaction with remote learning deployed by SBPS as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Highlights of the results include:

  • 87% of parents surveyed felt communication received from their school was adequate and timely
  • 82% of parents agreed that communication received from teachers was adequate and timely
  • Over 70% of parents reported no technical difficulties with students completing remote work
  • 98% of parents surveyed reported their child has daily access to a computer or tablet

“The results of the Remote Learning Parent Survey are a positive affirmation of the success the District’s very fast transition to remote learning this spring.  This kind of success would not have been possible without the hard work of teachers and staff members throughout the District as well as the flexibility and dedication of students and families,” said Melissa Price, SBPS Director of Communications.  “This survey provided feedback that staff will use in order to refine learning processes used in both remote learning and the return to traditional classrooms.”

Full results are available on the SBPS Website

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: