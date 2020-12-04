SBPS Schools Placed on Secure Status Friday Morning

Scottsbluff Public School officials say all district facilities have been placed on SECURE status Friday morning.

In an automated alert to sent to parents, officials say the action was taken following Scottsbluff Police notification of a report of a gunshot or gunshots in the vicinity of Bluffs Middle School.

Because of the report, all schools were placed in SECURE status, meaning outside doors are locked, all staff and students are being kept inside the buildings but classroom instruction at the schools is continuing as normal.

SBPS says additional information will be released as soon as it’s available.

This is a developing story.