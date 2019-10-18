SBPS to conduct annual emergency preparedness drills Monday

Scottsbluff Public Schools will be conducting their annual district-wide emergency simulation next Monday.

District Safety and Security Coordinator James Todd says the goal is to determine any weaknesses in school emergency plans, so this year’s drill will have some new twists that haven’t been tested before. “We’re fairly good with what we do with lock-down or lockout, so this year we’re going to test some other elements of our SRP, some things we do all the time mixed with some things we rarely do to see where we stand,” says Todd. “So, this year will test not only things at the building level, but things at the District level.”

Todd says some 30 law enforcement and first responders will be taking part in the drills, which will be conducted at every school facility in the district.

A new addition this year will be notification through the Remind Urgent Messaging System, the district’s new emergency messaging system for parents, and anyone who does not receive a test message Monday is encouraged to contact their local school.