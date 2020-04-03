Scheduled Highway Projects Currently Still On Track For Spring/Summer

The annual road construction season is set to begin, and at this point scheduled projects in the panhandle will proceed as planned.

District 5 Highway Engineer Doug Hoevet told KNEB News there could, however, be some contractor delays, whether that be from staffing based on the availability of materials. But, Hoevet says right now they are following the schedules as projected, and are relying on the contractors to let them know if they have some irregularities, whether that be through staffing, or something unexpected such as supply shortages.

Hoevet says they have contractors coming in from outside of the area, and sometimes from outside of the state. He says it is an ongoing question as to what they can do to protect their staff, the construction workers and the public.

He says they will follow recommendations from health officials in taking directed measures to protect those working the road projects in light of the current pandemic.