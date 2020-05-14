School Board Monitoring Circumstances but Skeptical of June SHS Graduation Ceremony

Despite a desire to give outgoing seniors some closure to a year “destroyed” by the virus pandemic, members of the Scottsbluff School Board were skeptical this week that a graduation ceremony tentatively set for next month will take place.

During the discussion of the subject Monday night, Board President Bob Kinsey said he had talked with the Governor’s office, and they were not optimistic the 10-person limit on gatherings would be lifted enough to allow the ceremony.

However, Kinsey said the Governor’s representative did offer some options if the Governor does eventually increase that limit going forward. “He did offer some suggestions we might be able to do it in such a way to maybe split the class into groups of 100 at a time per ceremony, and do likewise with the family attendance,” said Kinsey, “so those are some options out there.

All board members speaking on the subject expressed concerns about attendance by large groups of family members, especially those from outside the area or most at risk, and said much will depend on the Governor’s actions and recommendations by public health officials.

Kinsey did note that Scottsbluff does have the advantage of an outdoor ceremony in a large stadium that would accommodate social distancing and other precautions.

An announcement is expected by June 1st on whether the ceremony will be pushed back into July.