School officials, police investigate ‘inappropriate’ lists of students found at Gering High

Gering Public Schools officials say they’re disappointed about several notes found by High School students this week that categorized some students in an ‘inappropriate’ manner.

Superintendent Bob Hastings tells KNEB News between 10 to 20 students were on the lists, which were not threatening in nature but were very disrespectful of classmates. “It’s not something we’re going to tolerate with our students, we expect them to treat each other right, and talk about and characterize each other right and appropriately,” says Hastings. “This was far from that standard, that’s not what we stand for in our school, and our kids know that.”

Principal Rocky Schneider with other high school administrators reached out those students impacted, as well as offering to meet with parents if they so desired.

Hastings says parents were alerted to the situation through the district’s messaging system, and the School Resources Officer was brought in to help officials further investigate who may have been behind creation of the lists.