Schools To Close For Remainder Of The School Year

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department this evening released more information about tests for COVID-19. ELVPHD confirms one person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Madison County. There are no confirmed cases in Burt, Cuming and Stanton Counties. Five people have been tested in Cuming County, five in Burt County, two in Stanton County and 36 people have been tested in Madison County with the one positive. The person is a woman in her 30’s with underlying medical conditions. She has not left her home since symptoms began on March 18th. More information will be released Tuesday.

On a weekly videoconference with state school superintendents the state department of education recommended that all schools in the state close for the remainder of this school year. According to a letter to Wisner-Pilger parents from Superintendent Chad Boyer, ESU number 2 school superintendents today in consultation with Three Rivers and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Departments, decided to follow the recommendation . Schools in ESU Number 2 include West Point, Oakland, and Wisner Pilger to name a few.

The West Point Beemer school board meets Tuesday morning at 7 to discuss the issue further. Due to the virus, the public is not allowed to attend so they’ll live stream it on Facebook.