Scotts Bluff Co. Admin. Bldg. Public Access to be Further Restricted

Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scotts Bluff County announces that the Administration Building is restricting access to the public beginning next week.
No walk-in services will be provided starting Monday, April 6, and the limited functions of County Government which cannot be accomplished via mail, online or by phone, such as marriage licenses will be conducted with advance appointment only.
Scotts Bluff County reminds citizens to use the online services available at the Scotts Bluff County website.
Two drop boxes have been installed for public use between the Courthouse and Administration Buildings. The public is encouraged to utilize these boxes for documents or payments required by the respective County offices. Be SURE to place your documents inside a sealed envelope labeled for a specific office.
The Courthouse remains open, with restrictions as previously identified. Should you need assistance, please call the respective offices.
All jury trials at this time have been postponed pending further guidelines from Panhandle Public Health District. Jury Summons have been sent for the May – July, 2020 term, prospective jurors should respond to the qualification form and call the Jury Line (308) 633-1835 to verify when, if any, jury trial may be scheduled during that term.
For further resources, please visit the Scotts Bluff County website at www.scottsbluffcounty.org
Administration Building phone numbers are as follows:
- Auto Registration: 308-436-6616
- Assessor: 308-436-6627
- Clerk: 308-436-6600
- Driver’s License – State of Nebraska: 308-436-6597
- Election Office: 308-436-6653
- General Assistance AND Health Department: 308-436-6636
- Human Resources: 308-436-6718
- Juvenile Probation: 308-436-6655
- Register of Deeds: 308-436-6607
- Sheriff: 308-436-6667
- Treasurer: 308-436-6617
- Tri-City Roadrunner: 308-436-6687
- Veterans Service: 308-436-6643
- W.I.N.G: 308-436-4544
- Building & Zoning, GIS Mapping, Roads Department and Weed Control Offices located at 785 Rundell Road can be contacted at 308-436-6700.
Courthouse phone numbers are as follows:
- County Court: 308-436-6648
- District Court: 308-436-6641
- County Attorney: 308-436-6674
- Public Defender: 308-436-6678