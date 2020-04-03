Scotts Bluff Co. Admin. Bldg. Public Access to be Further Restricted

Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scotts Bluff County announces that the Administration Building is restricting access to the public beginning next week.

No walk-in services will be provided starting Monday, April 6, and the limited functions of County Government which cannot be accomplished via mail, online or by phone, such as marriage licenses will be conducted with advance appointment only.

Scotts Bluff County reminds citizens to use the online services available at the Scotts Bluff County website.

Two drop boxes have been installed for public use between the Courthouse and Administration Buildings. The public is encouraged to utilize these boxes for documents or payments required by the respective County offices. Be SURE to place your documents inside a sealed envelope labeled for a specific office.

The Courthouse remains open, with restrictions as previously identified. Should you need assistance, please call the respective offices.

All jury trials at this time have been postponed pending further guidelines from Panhandle Public Health District. Jury Summons have been sent for the May – July, 2020 term, prospective jurors should respond to the qualification form and call the Jury Line (308) 633-1835 to verify when, if any, jury trial may be scheduled during that term.

For further resources, please visit the Scotts Bluff County website at www.scottsbluffcounty.org

Administration Building phone numbers are as follows:

Auto Registration: 308-436-6616

308-436-6616 Assessor: 308-436-6627

308-436-6627 Clerk: 308-436-6600

308-436-6600 Driver’s License – State of Nebraska: 308-436-6597

308-436-6597 Election Office: 308-436-6653

308-436-6653 General Assistance AND Health Department: 308-436-6636

308-436-6636 Human Resources: 308-436-6718

308-436-6718 Juvenile Probation: 308-436-6655

308-436-6655 Register of Deeds: 308-436-6607

308-436-6607 Sheriff: 308-436-6667

308-436-6667 Treasurer: 308-436-6617

308-436-6617 Tri-City Roadrunner: 308-436-6687

308-436-6687 Veterans Service: 308-436-6643

308-436-6643 W.I.N.G: 308-436-4544

308-436-4544 Building & Zoning, GIS Mapping, Roads Department and Weed Control Offices located at 785 Rundell Road can be contacted at 308-436-6700.

Courthouse phone numbers are as follows: