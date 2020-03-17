Scotts Bluff Co. Board Receives COVID-19 Update, Approves Resolution for Emergency Declaration

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners received an update on the coronavirus situation and its’ impact from health and emergency management officials during their meeting Monday night

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman told the panel the decision by school, health and emergency officials to close down schools and keep students at home for at least two weeks was the right call. “the hope is if we close for two weeks now, we don’t have to close for eight weeks later,” said Newman. “If we can prevent the spread, we’re going to hear, ‘You closed for two weeks and nothing happened’. Well, that’s the point.”

Meanwhile, Sheriff Mark Overman told the commissioners the illness has prompted the detention center’s visitation vendor to make changes as well. “The provider was charging something for an internet visit, and agreed to allow two free visits a week, given that we were prohibiting people from coming in,” said Overman.

The commissioners also approved a resolution for an emergency declaration in the county if needed to help make funding available to the county should the need arise.