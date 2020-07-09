Scotts Bluff Co. Fair Grandstand Event Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for the grandstand events at the Scotts Bluff County Fair are now available for purchase.

Something new this year is all tickets will be general admission, as capacity is currently limited to 75 percent of the venue.

Fair Manager Lana Hubbard says that includes the popular Rubber Check race, as patron health and safety is the fair’s top concern. “We are going to do our best to bring in extra seating, extra bleachers,” says Hubbard. “We are working real hard and trying to implement the best safety measures we can with providing a great evening for everyone.

Hubbard tells KNEB News tickets are all available through the fair’s website at scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.

For those without internet access, Hubbard says you can call their office and the staff will give you a hand with your purchase.