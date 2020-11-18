Scotts Bluff Co. Jail Making Headway in Fight Against Virus

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says staff at the County Detention Center is making good progress toward a goal of eliminating COVID inside the facility.

During this weeks meeting of the County Board, Overman and County Health Director Paulette Schnell said the situation is much improved, with the most recent round of tests showing seven positives among detainees, and four confirmed cases among staff from testing late last week.

Just a week ago, the board was told more than 100 inmates and 40 of their 72 staff members had tested positive for the illness.

Overman said all virus-negative staff and detainees have been undergoing testing for the last four weeks, and now on advice from the State Epidemiologist, the testing regimen will change. “Staff and detainees who become symptomatic will see our nurse for testing. Paulette has the kits that she will provide from the state lab,” said Overman. “Monitoring of symptoms with detainees and staff will continue on a daily basis to identify anyone with symptoms early, so they can be tested, and isolated if possible.”

Overman says he anticipates transports will resume early next week, at least 10 days after the most recent positive tests.

Schnell said the employee response at the Detention Center has been amazing, showing a strong dedication to addressing the situation, starting from the top with Program Director Vonnie Cotant down through the ranks of staff. She called them one of the shining examples of people in the community responding to the crisis in a way that makes public health and other officials proud.