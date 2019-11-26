Scotts Bluff Co. Visitor’s Bureau Launches New Tourism-Focused Website

The Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau has launched a new tourism-focused website that highlights lodging, events and recreation in the county.

Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy says the new website ‘visitscottsbluff.com’ that went online last week is the next important step in a shift to a new marketing concept started about a year ago. “It’s very important to keep tourism websites up to date and very trendy as something that’s going to hold someone’s attention when they find it organically, ” says Leisy. “We really want them to stay on that site, not only looking at attractions but being able to scope out everything we have to offer.”

Leisy says Maly Marketing of Lincoln was selected to develop the site, due in part to the relationship that had already been formed through the Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition, and the 2017 Nebraska Eclipse.

While the Gering Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has a site that may have similar content, Leisy says they have a different target audience. “(They’re) really seeking larger groups of people, and I am focused more on bringing solo travelers to the area; my groups are usually ten or smaller.”

She says the website will be a useful tool for those planning a trip to the western part of Nebraska, especially for individuals, couples, and families.