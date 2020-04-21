Scotts Bluff County 911 Lines Restored After 75 Minute Outage

Scotts Bluff County officials say around 4:15 p.m., 911 lines were restored and are now back up and running. Original story below:

Scotts Bluff County officials say that until further notice, Scotts Bluff County 911 lines are down.

If you have an Emergency, please call 308-630-6232 or 308-630-6264.

Scotts Bluff County Communications Director Ray Richards says he doesn’t know what caused the outage, but generators came on really quick but power was not restored.

Sheriff Mark Overman says the 911 and all other phone lines are down due to a water line failure in a main boiler room. The leak has also impacted power from the emergency generator.

Richards said the decision was made to evacuate and set up shop at the Emergency Operations Center at the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Richards says crews are trying to get settled at the E.O.C., but says the Nebraska State Patrol, NEMA, Century Link, and Allo have all been notified.

Again, if you have an emergency you are asked to call 630-6232 or 630-6264 as Scotts Bluff County 911 lines are down this Tuesday afternoon.