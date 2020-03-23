Scotts Bluff County Admin Building Temporarily Restricted to Public

Due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scotts Bluff County announces that the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building is temporarily restricted to the public.
If you have business with any office located within the Administration Building, please contact that office to set up an appointment in order to transact that business, or determine whether your business can be handled by telephone, online or via email. An attendant will be stationed at the west doors (11th Street entrance) and anyone entering the building will be required to provide information to that attendant before entering the building.
Scotts Bluff County encourages citizens to use the online services available at the Scotts Bluff County website to cut down the amount of foot traffic in the courthouse and to limit the opportunity for community spread.
Drop boxes are being installed for public use beginning on Tuesday between the Courthouse and Administration Buildings, one for each building. These boxes are for persons to drop off documents or payments for processing by a County office. If you choose to utilize the drop box, be sure to place your documents/information inside an envelope which is clearly marked for a particular office.
For further resources, please visit the Scotts Bluff County website at www.scottsbluffcounty.org or the Nebraska Association of Counties’ website at www.nacone.org.
Phone numbers are as follows:
- Auto Registration 308-436-6616
- Assessor 308-436-6627
- Clerk 308-436-6600
- Driver’s License – State of Nebraska 308-436-6597
- Election Office 308-436-6653
- General Assistance AND Health Department 308-436-6636
- Human Resources 308-436-6718
- Juvenile Probation 308-436-6655
- Register of Deeds 308-436-6607
- Sheriff 308-436-6667
- Treasurer 308-436-6617
- Tri-City Roadrunner 308-436-6687
- Veterans Service 308-436-6643
- WING 308-436-4544.
Public Works located at 785 Rundell Road which includes: Building & Zoning, GIS Mapping, Roads Department and Weed Control Offices 308-436-6700, will make arrangements to work with the public for permits or questions.