Scotts Bluff County Authorities Searching for Maci Baily and Beau Gealy

The Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office are investigating missing person reports that may be related.

The Scottsbluff Police Department received a report of a missing 18-year-old female, Maci Baily on Friday February 21st, 2020. In this report Baily was last seen on or about Tuesday, February 18th in Scottsbluff.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a report of 29-year-old male Beau Gealy on Saturday, February 22nd. Gealy has also not been seen or heard from for several days prior to this report. Gealy was last known to be in Scottsbluff on Tuesday February 18th.

The investigation(s) of these cases has developed information suggesting the two may be together. Gealy and Baily’s current whereabouts are unknown. Neither has had contact with their families in days.

Anyone who has seen either subject since early last week is urged to contact these respective agencies. Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of either individual is also requested to contact the investigating agency.