Scotts Bluff County Certified Property Valuations Increase Slightly Overall

BY KNEB News Staff | August 20, 2020
Thursday Aug. 20 was the day certified property valuations have to be sent in to the State of Nebraska, and for Scotts Bluff County, the overall value of all property came in at just over $3.058 billion.

Assessor Amy Ramos tells KNEB News the total is an increase of just over $26 million from last year, more than $10-million of which can be attributed to things such as new construction or new personal property. “The valuations are going to include a number of things, not just real estate, but personal property, and the central assessment and oil and gas,” said Ramos. “Some of it went up, some went down and overall we’re up, but when you compare side-by-side some of the other entities, some of them have gone down.”

Several of the smaller communities in the county saw their overall property valuations fall, most notably Henry, with a drop of more than $1.6 million, down 29% from the 2019 valuation of nearly $5.7 million.

With the certification of valuations, all governmental subdivisions with levy authority can now work on finalizing their budgets with public hearings ahead of the next fiscal year.

Gov’t Subdivision 2020 Valuation 2019 Valuation
Scotts Bluff County*  $        3,058,347,932  $        3,032,268,290
Gering  $            492,689,117  $            488,198,940
Henry  $                 4,030,363  $                 5,694,495
Lyman  $                 9,524,563  $                 9,728,840
Mc Grew  $                 3,640,797  $                 3,619,486
Melbeta  $                 4,229,626  $                 4,210,964
Minatare  $              16,224,064  $              16,117,046
Mitchell  $              60,457,107  $              60,507,839
Morrill  $              47,109,762  $              46,187,952
Scottsbluff  $            940,281,636  $            912,099,308
Terrytown  $              26,219,373  $              25,420,134
School Districts
Minatare (2)  $              48,334,405  $              48,983,127
Morrill (11)  $            312,899,631  $            305,681,351
Gering (16) & Bond  $            789,995,729  $            783,596,479
Bayard (21) & Bond  $              60,835,249  $              60,663,407
Mitchell (31)  $            262,629,377  $            263,268,883
Scottsbluff (32) & Bond  $        1,582,623,961  $        1,569,080,931
Banner (13-81)  $                 1,029,580  $                    994,111
* also applies to North Platte Nat Resources, Western Ne Com. College, Scottsbluff Ag Society, Scotts Bluff County Bond, AG Society Cap Cons Bond, Educational Unit 13, Scb Co Airport Authority, Scb Co Airport Auth Bond
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
