Scotts Bluff County Certified Property Valuations Increase Slightly Overall

Thursday Aug. 20 was the day certified property valuations have to be sent in to the State of Nebraska, and for Scotts Bluff County, the overall value of all property came in at just over $3.058 billion.

Assessor Amy Ramos tells KNEB News the total is an increase of just over $26 million from last year, more than $10-million of which can be attributed to things such as new construction or new personal property. “The valuations are going to include a number of things, not just real estate, but personal property, and the central assessment and oil and gas,” said Ramos. “Some of it went up, some went down and overall we’re up, but when you compare side-by-side some of the other entities, some of them have gone down.”

Several of the smaller communities in the county saw their overall property valuations fall, most notably Henry, with a drop of more than $1.6 million, down 29% from the 2019 valuation of nearly $5.7 million.

With the certification of valuations, all governmental subdivisions with levy authority can now work on finalizing their budgets with public hearings ahead of the next fiscal year.