Scotts Bluff County Child, Teen, and Woman Latest Confirmed Cases

Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. Two females, one in her 40s and one youth, and one male in his teens are all close contacts of a previously positive case.
The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
March 2-April 24, 2020
Positive: 43
Recovered: 26
- Box Butte County: 1 case
- Cheyenne County: 5 cases
- 4 have recovered and are out of isolation
- Kimball County: 10 Cases
- 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
- Morrill County: 1 Case
- Scotts Bluff County: 26 Cases
- 12 have recovered and are out of isolation