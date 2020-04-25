class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457514 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County Child, Teen, and Woman Latest Confirmed Cases

BY Unified Command | April 25, 2020
Home News COVID-19
Scotts Bluff County Child, Teen, and Woman Latest Confirmed Cases

Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. Two females, one in her 40s and one youth, and one male in his teens are all close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-April 24, 2020

Positive: 43

Recovered: 26

  • Box Butte County: 1 case
  • Cheyenne County: 5 cases
    • 4 have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Kimball County: 10 Cases
    • 10 have recovered and are out of isolation
  • Morrill County: 1 Case
  • Scotts Bluff County: 26 Cases
    • 12 have recovered and are out of isolation
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments