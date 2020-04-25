Scotts Bluff County Child, Teen, and Woman Latest Confirmed Cases

Unified Command confirms three new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. Two females, one in her 40s and one youth, and one male in his teens are all close contacts of a previously positive case.

The investigation is complete. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

March 2-April 24, 2020

Positive: 43

Recovered: 26