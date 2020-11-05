Scotts Bluff County Court Cases Facing Delays Due to COVID Spike

With new record highs in the number of new Coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County, many trials and sentencings have been pushed back.

In her filing, District Judge Andrea Miller stated that the resurgence of the pandemic in Nebraska and Scotts Bluff County, as well as increased community transmission, has again reached the point at which the Court’s proceedings are affected.

She says due to COVID-19, the court is presently unable to draw a venire, select a jury and try a case to completion in a manner consistent with the right to a fair cross-section of the community or due process for the litigant.

A three day jury trial that was slated for this week has been continued for further scheduling until at least December 16th, with the trial itself not able to occur until at least the January jury term.