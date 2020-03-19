Scotts Bluff County Courthouse Limiting Access

Public access to the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse is being limited in an effort to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.
Sheriff Mark Overman says based on recommendations from Scotts Bluff County and and District Judges, the security staff will be limiting public access to the courthouse. Only people with official business with the courts or other offices located inside the building will be allowed.
Those people include attorneys, litigants, and parents involved in litigation.
If you have any questions regarding an upcoming court appearance, you can contact Scotts Bluff County Court at 308-436-6648 or Scotts Bluff County District Court at 308-436-6660.