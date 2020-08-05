class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477178 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County Fair: Sheep Show July 29

BY Chabella Guzman | August 5, 2020
Addison Randall enters the ring with her sheep. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Scotts Bluff County 4-H and FFA sheep events were held Wednesday, July 29,  at the fairgrounds in Mitchell.

I spoke with Addison Randall of Gering on her sheep and first-timer Fayth Engel of Lake Minatare

Fayth Engel and her sheep Midnight wait for their turn in the ring. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

