Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Sunday at approximately 10:16 a.m. , Scotts Bluff County Deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the South Beltline Highway East near Highway 26 in reference to an injury accident involving a motorcycle. The location is a short distance east of the Scottsbluff city limits.

A Minatare Police Officer arrived on scene first and found the driver of the motorcycle was unresponsive and began providing CPR.

Another motorcyclist was riding with the victim and witnessed the accident. The witness told officers that he was behind the other motorcycle traveling east on the South Beltline. As they were going into the curve in the roadway to the north just south of Highway 26 it appeared the other driver was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve and left the roadway to the right.

Valley Ambulance transported the driver to Regional West Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Scottsbluff Police Department also assisted.

Sheriff Mark Overman does not anticipate releasing any further information until next of kin is notified.