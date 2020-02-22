Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee To Be Held Feb. 29th

The 2020 Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bluffs Middle School.

The Star-Herald and Gering Courier are the sponsors of the Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee.

Registration of contestants will be from 8:30am-8:55am and all oral and written contests will begin at 9:00am.

No spectators will be allowed in these preliminary spelldowns.

Around 10:30am the 7th and 8th grade oral spelldown will begin, which is open to the public.

The winner of the 7th and 8th grade spelldown will continue to the State Spelling Bee in Omaha on March 28, 2020.

All awards for each grade will be presented after the 7th and 8th grade spelldown.

The public is invited to watch and support the students.