Scotts Bluff National Monument Announces Holiday Closures & Hours

Please note that Scotts Bluff National Monument’s Visitor Center and Summit Road will be closed on Tuesday, December 24th; Wednesday, December 25th and Wednesday, January 1st for the holidays. The remainder of the park will be open from sunrise to sunset and the public is welcome to park in the parking lot and take advantage of the hiking trails. Pedestrians may use the Summit Road since no vehicle traffic will be present on these days.

Normal winter hours will resume following these holiday closures. The Visitor Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Summit Road will open at 8:00 a.m., close at 4:00 p.m. and all vehicles must be down by 4:30 p.m. Winter weather conditions may affect the Summit Road operating hours and the public is encouraged to call ahead for the status of the Summit Road. Pets are welcome on hiking trails as long as they are leashed and waste is picked up. No entrance fee or park pass is required at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Similarly, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will follow the same holiday closure schedule with the Visitor Center closed on December 24th, 25th and January 1st. Trails will be open from sunrise to sunset.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 x700 or visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.