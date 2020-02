This Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week may only be a 6th grader, but she has high aspirations at a young age.

Jayden Lindley gets straight A’s, studies long and hard, and is involved in a variety of extra-curricular activities as well.

This week PVC Associates Jill Allen and Kathy Fogle were joined by Jayden’s family to surprise her in her math class.

Watch her segment now, and click HERE to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next PVC Star Student of the Week.