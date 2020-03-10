Scottsbluff Already Seeking Applicants for Part-Time Summer Jobs

The City of Scottsbluff is already actively seeking applicants for part-time summer positions such as parks and environmental services laborers and staff at the Westmoor Water Park.

HR Director Jana Bode tells KNEB News lifeguards are especially sought-after, as they need to be certified, and last year the city was still taking applications for that position within a week or two of opening day. “It’s a short window of getting things going, and I always get a little anxious towards, the middle of April, middle of May, knowing we’re going to be opening a pool right after Memorial Weekend,” says Bode.

Bode tells us she’s working on a program that would reimburse lifeguards for the cost of certification, which would be paid over two summers of employment.

She tells us she’s wanting to get high school and college-age students thinking about the job openings early in hopes of having enough staff to also allow them to enjoy time-off in the summer sun.

A city application is required, and is available along with job descriptions online at www.scottsbluff.org, or at City Hall on Circle Drive.