Scottsbluff and Gering Prepare For Annual Christmas Tree Pickup

The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering will both once again be picking up live Christmas trees over the next couple of weeks.

Scottsbluff residents need to put theirs by the curb in front of your house and Gering resident should place them in the alley next to the dumpster.

Gering will pick up trees January 2nd through the 15th and Scottsbluff will pick them up starting the week of January 6th.

For Gering residents, they can also be dropped off in the vacant lot east of the maintenance facility at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Scottsbluff residents can haul them to Riverside Park and drop them off with signs directing you to the Christmas tree dump site.

All tree stands, lights and ornaments must be removed.