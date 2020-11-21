class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498624 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Announces Three Finalists For City Manager Position

BY Ryan Murphy | November 21, 2020
On Saturday, Scottsbluff Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn announced the three finalists for the City Manager position.

Earlier this week, a field of five semi-finalists interviewed with the Scottsbluff City Council. Today, the three finalists were released, they are (in no particular order):

  • Dustin Rief- City Administrator for Orono, Minnesota for past three years
  • Scott McClure- City Administrator for Canby, Oregon since October 2019
  • Seth Sorensen- City Manager for Pecos City, Texas since 2017

Interviews will be held on November 30, December 1, and December 2.

Kuckkahn has been serving as Interim City Manager since March after Nathan Johnson left to take a similar position in Colorado.

