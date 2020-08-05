Scottsbluff Authorities Respond to Reported Train Versus Pedestrian Accident

Authorities in Scottsbluff responded to a reported injury accident around 6:15 Wednesday morning on Avenue I.

Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene just north of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crossing. Scanner traffic indicated it was a train versus pedestrian accident.

The BNSF crossing in Scottsbluff remained closed for through traffic at Avenue I, West 20th, Avenue B, and Broadway.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.