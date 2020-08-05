class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477145 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Authorities Respond to Reported Train Versus Pedestrian Accident

BY KNEB Staff | August 5, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Authorities in Scottsbluff responded to a reported injury accident around 6:15 Wednesday morning on Avenue I.

Scottsbluff Police,  Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene just north of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe crossing. Scanner traffic indicated it was a train versus pedestrian accident.

The BNSF crossing in Scottsbluff remained closed for through traffic at  Avenue I, West 20th, Avenue B, and Broadway.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.

