Scottsbluff-Based NSP Troopers Recognized for Drug-Enforcement Efforts

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E based in Scottsbluff have been presented an award for outstanding drug enforcement.

In a news release, NSP officials say the Midwest HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) presented the 2019 Midwest Regional award for Outstanding Interdiction Effort to troopers and investigators in Troop E.

“The work that this particular troop did represents the maximizing of resources to work innovatively, to push your resources to the most beneficial to the citizens of Nebraska and beyond,” said Jeffrey Stamm, Executive Director of Midwest HIDTA.

The six troopers and investigators who were honored accounted for more than 100 drug interdiction cases in 2019, resulting in 47 felony arrests. Their efforts removed cocaine, heroin, marijuana, THC concentrates, and other drugs from the communities of western Nebraska.

“Across our entire state, our troopers and investigators work diligently every day to keep Nebraska safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This award is well deserved by this team from Troop E and it demonstrates the dedication of troopers and investigators throughout Nebraska to maintain safe communities.”

The Midwest HIDTA region includes Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Illinois.