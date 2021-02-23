class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515494 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Board Starts Superintendent Final Interview Process

BY Scott Miller | February 23, 2021
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

A week of candidate visits, meetings and public interviews for the Scottsbluff superintendent position started Monday evening Scottsbluff High School.

Holdrege Public Schools Superintendent Todd Hilyard joined the board and members of the public, making a presentation on what he sees in the district and what his role would be if he’s the successful candidate.

Today, Dr. Andrew Dick, Administrator for ESU #13 will go through the process, to be followed by Wendy Kemling-Horner, Student Services Executive Director at SBPS on Wednesday, and Dr. Boyd Brown, Superintendent of Laramie County School District in Cheyenne on Thursday.

Following completion of the interviews, the Board will meet to review feedback from all stakeholders involved in the interview process, and select a candidate to offer the position of Superintendent.

